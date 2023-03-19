Counting cards: Warrington Wolves, Leigh Leopards and Catalans Dragons face nervous disciplinary wait

THAT’S another round of Super League done and dusted and what an entertaining round it was indeed!

Things kicked off on Thursday night when Castleford Tigers took on the Leeds Rhinos at The Jungle hoping for their first win of the Super League season. And they did just that with a deserved 14-8 triumph over Rohan Smith’s men as Andy Last gave his permanent job hopes at Castleford a boost.

Wind the clock forward to Friday and there were three games, with St Helens and Hull FC doing battle live on Sky Sports. Following a nip and tuck affair, Saints eventually made sure of the two points with a last-minute try to stop a two-game losing run with a 20-12 victory.

Huddersfield Giants, meanwhile, had their two-game winning run halted by the Wigan Warriors at the John Smith’s Stadium, with Matt Peet’s men running out 14-12 winners following yet another close battle.

Elsewhere on Friday, Warrington Wolves hosted the Leigh Leopards who went into that fixture on the back of two successive wins. However, Daryl Powell’s men look like a different animal in 2023 and the Wolves secured their fifth win in as many games with a 38-20 triumph.

Catalans Dragons hosted Hull KR at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday night with Steve McNamara’s men continuing their unbeaten start to the season with a 26-12 win.

But, which players received cards from the action in round five?

Warrington Wolves 38-20 Leigh Leopards

Sam Kasiano (dangerous tackle) – Warrington Wolves – yellow card

Edwin Ipape (late tackle) – Leigh Leopards – yellow card

Catalans Dragons 26-12 Hull KR

Tiaki Chan (shoulder charge) – Catalans Dragons – yellow card