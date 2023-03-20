Ex-Huddersfield Giants star Danny Levi suffers horrendous injury as officials search field for missing teeth

EVERYONE knows that rugby league players are made of tough stuff, with injuries often part and parcel of a star’s career.

Sometimes, though, an injury can make you wince with how painful it is. One such injury was suffered by former Huddersfield Giants hooker Danny Levi whilst playing for his new side Canberra Raiders in the NRL this weekend.

The Raiders star had only been on the pitch for two minutes in Canberra’s fixture against the Cronulla Sharks before turning away from a tackle with bloody mouth.

Levi was quite obviously distressed and substituted with what has since been diagnosed as a broken jaw, but if that was sickening enough, NRL officials then took to the pitch at half-time to hunt for his MISSING TEETH.

“He’s got a real problem here Levi,” Warren Smith said in Fox League commentary.

“We had NRL officials out there at the break looking for at least one tooth out there on the turf at GIO Stadium,” Smith continued.

“They might be out there again at full-time if they didn’t locate it, looked to be the case that they came up empty.”

Despite that horrendous injury, Canberra went on to beat the Sharks 24-20, but Levi is now set for an extended period on the sidelines.