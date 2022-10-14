Bookies favourite for World Cup revealed with England down the pecking order

The Rugby League World Cup is just around the corner with England getting ready to take on Samoa at St James’ Park this Saturday.

Shaun Wane has been gearing up to lead his England men against the likes of Jarome Luai in what promises to be one of the most highly anticipated World Cup clashes for a number of years.

Despite that, pundits and now bookies do not rate England’s chances of lifting the Paul Barriere trophy at Old Trafford next month.

In fact, Super League sponsors Betfred have Wane’s men down as low as fifth in the pecking order at 16/1 to be victorious in the competition.

Favourites are perhaps, unsurprisingly, Australia with Betfred giving the Kangaroos 8/15 odds.

New Zealand are next on the list, priced at 3/1 with England’s first opponents, Samoa, being given odds of 9/1.

Tonga, led by former St Helens head coach Kristian Woolf, are next on the list with odds of 12/1 with England down in fifth with odds of 16/1!

Fiji are next in line at 66/1 with Papua New Guinea priced at 150/1.

The full odds are:

Australia 8/15

New Zealand 3/1

Samoa 9/1

Tonga 12/1

England 16/1

Fiji 66/1

PNG 150/1

France 250/1

Lebanon 500/1

Ireland 500/1

Italy 500/1

Scotland 500/1

Wales 500/1

Cook Islands 500/1

Jamaica 2000/1

Greece 2000/1