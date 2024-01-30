Bookies reveal favourites and odds for Super League, Championship and League One success in 2024

SUPER LEAGUE sponsors Betfred have revealed their favourites and odds for all three professional leagues for the 2024 season.

In Super League, reigning champions Wigan Warriors are 2/1 to repeat their feat in 2023 by winning the Grand Final, with local rivals St Helens not far behind at 3/1.

Leeds Rhinos are in third with odds of 15/2 whilst Catalans Dragons are 10/1 and Hull KR 12/1. Leigh Leopards are next in line at 16/1 to win the showpiece event at Old Trafford, though Huddersfield Giants aren’t far behind at 18/1.

Hull FC come in at ninth with odds of 25/1, with Salford Red Devils and Castleford Tigers given odds of 66/1. Last but not least, London Broncos have odds of 150/1 to win the Grand Final.

Super League Grand Final odds

Wigan Warriors – 2/1

St Helens – 3/1

Leeds Rhinos – 15/2

Warrington Wolves – 8/1

Catalans Dragons – 10/1

Hull KR – 12/1

Leigh Leopards – 16/1

Huddersfield Giants – 18/1

Hull FC – 25/1

Salford Red Devils – 66/1

Castleford Tigers – 66/1

London Broncos – 150/1

In the Championship, meanwhile, newly-relegated Wakefield Trinity are heavy favourites to win the league with odds of 1/3.

Toulouse Olympique are next in line with odds of 7/1, whilst Featherstone Rovers are 10/1 and Bradford Bulls 12/1.

Halifax Panthers have odds of 18/1 to win the second tier, with Widnes Vikings at 25/1 and both York Knights and Sheffield Eagles at 28/1.

Newly-promoted Doncaster have been given reasonable odds of 50/1, with Dewsbury Rams at 66/1 and Barrow Raiders, Whitehaven and Swinton Lions all at 100/1.

Championship winning odds

Wakefield Trinity – 1/3

Toulouse Olympique – 7/1

Featherstone Rovers – 10/1

Bradford Bulls – 12/1

Halifax Panthers – 18/1

Widnes Vikings – 25/1

York Knights – 28/1

Sheffield Eagles – 28/1

Batley Bulldogs – 40/1

Doncaster – 50/1

Dewsbury Rams – 66/1

Barrow Raiders – 100/1

Whitehaven – 100/1

Swinton Lions – 100/1

Understandably, the favourites in League One are Oldham, whose recruitment drive for the 2024 season has been impressive to say the least. And they have been odds of 2/5 to win the third tier.

Relegated Keighley Cougars aren’t far behind at 3/1, with Hunslet given odds of 6/1 and Workington Town 14/1.

Newcastle Thunder, whose difficulties have been well documented since their relegation at the end of 2023, have been given odds of 20/1 to win League One, whilst Rochdale Hornets are 28/1.

Three expansion sides bring up the rear, with League One Grand Finalists North Wales Crusaders at 40/1 and both Cornwall and Midlands Hurricanes at 100/1.

League One winning odds

Oldham – 2/5

Keighley Cougars – 3/1

Hunslet – 6/1

Workington Town – 14/1

Newcastle Thunder – 20/1

Rochdale Hornets – 28/1

North Wales Crusaders – 40/1

Cornwall – 100/1

Midlands Hurricanes – 100/1

