Boxing Day round-up: Wins for Leeds and Bradford, Heavy Woollen derby day draw

Leeds Rhinos set their stall out with an impressive 30-4 victory over Wakefield.

In front of a 10,000 plus crowd, the Rhinos established a 10-0 half-time lead through Cameron Smith and Konrad Hurrell.

While Lee Kershaw responded after the break for Wakefield, the winger was sin-binned on 50 minutes, and the Rhinos capitalised, with Alex Sutcliffe, Harry Newman and new captain Stevie Ward scoring in the subsequent 10 minutes. Brad Dwyer wrapped up the scoring with 15 minutes to go.

Bradford Bulls picked up an impressive 20-14 victory against Super League outfit Castleford.

The teams went into the break all squad at 4-4, with Tigers debutant Danny Richardson having his try cancelled out by Joe Brown.

But the Bulls overcame a youthful Castleford team in the second period, with Rowan Milnes and Sam Hallas crossing, but they had to come back from behind after Joe Summers and Jacob Doyle both scored to nudge the Tigers ahead on both occasions.

Forward Tyla Hepi caught the eye for Castleford on debut, while Bradford’s halfback pairing of Milnes and Jordan Lilley impressed. Sam Barlow, on his return to rugby league after four years, was sin-binned.

In the annual Heavy Woollen derby, Batley and Dewsbury played out a 14-14 draw.

The Bulldogs had lead 12-0 after tries from Alistair Leak and Mike Ward. But the Rams scored 14 points in 11 minutes either side of half-time, with Andy Gabriel, Will Oakes and Adam Ryder all crossing to establish a 14-12 lead.

But Dale Morton, on debut after moving from Dewsbury to Batley, kicked a penalty goal late on to ensure the bragging rights didn’t go either way.