Brad Arthur gives latest on injury blow as Leeds Rhinos boss reveals how Lachie Miller can improve

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Brad Arthur has given the latest on the injury blow suffered by winger David Fusitu’a.

The winger was left out of Rhinos’ 20-12 defeat to Hull KR and now Arthur has revealed the injury and how long he will be out.

“He has a calf issue and he could be a couple of weeks out. It’s hard to tell with soft tissue injuries but originally I was told three games,” Arthur said.

The former Parramatta Eels boss revealed that James Bentley will return for the Rhinos, whilst he has hinted at what fullback Lachie Miller can improve on after coming under fire last weeked.

“We are getting closer to that. We have got James Bentley back this week, it will be my first look at him off the bench to see what I can see he brings for the team.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how James McDonnell goes for 80 minutes. I want to see how the partnership between Brodie Croft and Matt Frawley grows.

“Lachie Miller did some good things but he has got some things in his game he needs to remove.

“I don’t need to take him out, I want him in the firing line, he’s done a lot of good thing for us and he brings things that I can’t coach

“He needs to improve his positional play as he wasted a lot of energy unnecessarily. I tidied up what he needs to be looking for.”

