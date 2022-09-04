Brad Martin looking for Castleford Tigers breakthrough following new contract

Forward Brad Martin is the latest Castleford Tigers cub to commit to the club – and coach Lee Radford is expecting big things from him over the next two years.

The 21-year-old Dewsbury Moor product and former Leeds development player, signed by Castleford in 2020, joins Sam Hall, 20, hooker Cain Robb, 19, and fullback or winger Jason Qareqare, 18, in signing a contract extension through to the end of 2024.

Martin, who made his debut in the penultimate match of 2020, a 38-24 home win over Hull KR, and has made 21 appearances after being among the replacements in Saturday’s 14-8 defeat at Leeds, which dashed the Tigers’ play-off hopes, reckons Radford, who arrived in succession to Daryl Powell ahead of this season, has brought a new lease of life to the club.

“I’ve learned a lot,” he said. “Radders has been really good for us and all the players. He’s brought a new spark to the team this year, you can see that with a couple of the results.

“It took a while for us all to get to know each other and click but we’ve done that now and we’re looking to kick on.

“Personally, I’m really pleased to have signed for another two years.

“I’m in my third season at the club, I’m really settled and really enjoying myself.

“The main thing for next season is to get game time and show the coach what I can do.

“I’ve done well with game time up to now, but obviously next year I want to push on a little bit more.”

Radford said: “I like what Brad brings in terms of his energy and leg speed.

“He is another kid we have at Cas who trains with good intensity and he has benefitted from having the likes of Joe Westerman, and others, in and around him, giving him the pointers that a young middle can thrive on.

“When Brad has played, I’ve been very impressed with him, and we want to see him continuously progress.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.