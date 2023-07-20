Bradford Bulls appoint new head coach for the 2024 season

BRADFORD BULLS have made their head coaching appointment for the 2024 season.

Currently, Lee Greenwood leads the West Yorkshire outfit on an interim basis, but his reign will last until the end of 2023 when Eamon O’Carroll takes over on a three-year deal.

O’Carroll is currently in his second spell at Super League leaders Catalans Dragons, acting as assistant coach to former Bradford player Steve McNamara as well as heading up the reserves side in the south of France.

The 36-year-old played for Wigan Warriors, Hull FC and Widnes Vikings in a 13-year playing career before taking up a coaching spell at Newcastle Thunder where he oversaw promotion back to the Championship.

Eamon O’Carroll said: “It is a great feeling, I am really looking forward to it, it is a huge honour everyone knows the proud history of the club so to be a part of that moving forward is a really proud moment for me and my family,” said O’Carroll.

“There were a number of things that appealed about the job, I have always had aspirations to be a head coach… I wasn’t particularly looking but when it came up it turned my head, the club has big aspirations and I am really looking forward to getting started.

“[What fans can expect] A team that will compete, it is really important we do the jersey justice and we represent Bradford in the way it needs to be and I will certainly be driving that from day one, not just on a Sunday afternoon but also at training. I guarantee we will work hard and represent our club in the way it needs to be represented.

“There is some real quality in the squad, the group looks really good and they are responding to what Lee and Brian are doing and I am really excited about coming in working with the players, helping them with some areas and them helping me.

“I have been extremely lucky to work with Steve McNamara and the staff here at the Dragons and hopefully some of those good traits I’ve learned will come out in what I bring to Bradford as a head coach.

“My message to the fans is keep supporting the boys in the way you are doing, your support will be greatly needed. You will have a group and a Head Coach who wants success and who will be willing to work really hard.”

Bradford Bulls CEO, Jason Hirst said: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Eamon O’Carroll, as our new Head Coach, on a 3-year contract from season 2024.

“Following our recruitment process, Eamon was our number one choice, so to secure his appointment for that length of time is great news for our club and gives us stability and consistency at a pivotal period for the sport of Rugby League.

“For Eamon to decide to leave not only Super League, but the team that currently sits top of that elite competition, speaks volumes to the attraction, potential and ambition of our great club.

“As well as coming highly recommended, he impressed tremendously throughout our discussions and interviews. His knowledge, enthusiasm, work ethic, professionalism, articulate nature and hunger to build and succeed shone clearly through.

“We look forward to him joining us for the 2024 pre-season, with planning for that and the actual season, well underway with Eamon, Lee Greenwood and Brian Noble.

“Before then, everyone at the club remains fully focused on a successful end to the current season under the leadership and guidance of Brian and Lee, who I’d like to publicly thank for their loyal, continuing and greatly appreciated support, endeavours and results.

“Finally, thank you, to all of our loyal fan base, your support is greatly appreciated and never underestimated.”