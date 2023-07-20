Brother of Sydney Roosters-bound Dom Young signs shock deal with top-flight rugby league club

THE brother of Dom Young, Alex Young, has signed a shock deal with a top flight rugby league club in a bid to follow in Dom’s footsteps.

Dom has become one of the NRL’s most dangerous wingers in recent months for the Newcasttle Knights, with his form in the blue and white piquing the interest of the Sydney Roosters.

He has signed a deal with the Chooks for 2024 and beyond, with the Roosters now swooping for his brother, Alex, on a development deal.

Alex is currently playing in the Championship for Newcastle Thunder and recently featured for Jamaica at the Rugby League World Cup at the end of last year.

“He feels as though he can play NRL, the World Cup made him realise that he got the desire to get back to full time playing,” Young’s agent Michael Cincotta told Fox Sports.