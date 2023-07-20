Ex-Super League side Toronto Wolfpack cancel opening game “to keep practicing”

TORONTO WOLFPACK have been forced to cancel the opening game of the 2023 Toronto Wolfpack Canada Cup.

The Canadian side has had numerous trials and tribulations over the years, but optimism was high when the club announced its comeback via social media last month.

However, the resignation of head coach Matt Wyles after just 24 hours seemed to stem that hope, though a new coaching staff has now been appointed.

That being said, it is not all plain sailing with the Wolfpack cancelling their fixture on July 22nd.

The club released this statement: “After speaking with all of our team, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Saturday’s match (July 22nd). With the turnover of the last coaching staff and the introduction of our new staff, everyone thought it was best to hold off one more match to keep practicing in order to play our very best for you.

“However, we do have some good news: we have confirmed our match against the Whistler Wolves for August 12th at Lamport Stadium. Kickoff is at 6pm.

“And, as a thank you for your patience, understanding, and feedback, we have decided to adjust our ticket prices. We heard your concerns about the cost of tickets and we are pleased to announce a special offer for the game: all tickets will be $17.50 (half off!) and include free admission for an accompanying child (15 years old and under). We hope to maintain this pricing structure for the remainder of the season, while still offering a superb gameday experience.

“To say this hasn’t been an ideal start to a season would be an understatement. We know that and you know that. Some decisions have been beyond our control, while others were not made lightly or without considerable thought. But we are staying committed to our fans and keeping you informed and heard in our process.

“When we bought the image and branding of the Wolfpack our intent was to bring the team back to its glory days (and beyond); our vision hasn’t changed. Sure, there have been some hurdles and tackles along the way and we’ve had to shake up our gameplan. But, at the end of the day, we truly believe we can bring you the team and the experience you have been waiting for.

“From all of us at The Den, thank you for riding things out with us. We promise: we have been working hard to make you proud.”