Bradford Bulls clash with Huddersfield Giants forced into stadium change

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS’ away friendly clash with the Bradford Bulls at Odsal Stadium has been forced into a change.

Due to adverse weather conditions, the fixture will now take place at the home of the Dewsbury Rams, the FLAIR Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The game will kick-off on Sunday 22 January at 2pm.

Bradford stated: “Extensive efforts were made to ensure our Odsal Stadium pitch would be playable – however with the recent temperatures, and those forecast for the whole of Saturday and Sunday morning, it has been deemed unsuitable to host the fixture.”

Mark Dunning has named his Bradford squad for the clash:

Bailey Arnold, Joe Arundel, Jaden Barraclough, Ben Blackmore, Chester Butler, Max Clarke, George Flanagan Jr, George Flanagan Sr, David Foggin-Johnston, Brad Foster, Kieran Gill, Marcus Green, Tom Holmes, Michael Hoyle, Myles Lawford, Jordan Lilley, Jayden Myers, Dec Patton, Fenton Rogers.

Meanwhile, Ian Watson has named a strong 24-man squad:

Adam O’Brien, Aidan McGowan, Ashton Golding, Darius Carter, Esan Marsters, George Roby, Innes Senior, Jack Ashworth, Jack Bibby, Jack Billington, Jake Bibby, Jayden Billy, Joe Greenwood, Kieran Rush, Matty English, Nathan Mason, Oli Whitford, Oli Wilson, Olly Russell, Owen Trout, Sam Halsall, Sam Hewitt, Seb Ikahihifo, Will Pryce