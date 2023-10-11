Bradford Bulls forward Jason Baitieri finds new club as Featherstone Rovers man leaves for rivals

BRADFORD BULLS forward Jason Baitieri has found a new club after leaving the Championship club.

Baitieri will return to France following a short spell at the club in which he helped the side reach a play-off semi-final position.

The 34-year-old made his debut against Widnes Vikings in July having signed a short term deal until the end of the season – with a view to returning to France – and has made 11 appearances in the red, amber and black.

Prior to joining Bradford, Baitieri made over 250 appearances for Super League giants Catalans Dragons, and has also captained France on the international stage but will now join Pia Donkeys in the Elite League One competition.

Ahead of his departure, the loose-forward has lauded the improvements made in recent months as he insists the club is heading in the right direction.

“This is an absolutely brilliant club, with a brilliant team and I have really enjoyed myself. The club is going in the right direction and success is near,” Baitieri told the club website.

“The last three or four months I have seen improvements in the style of play and in certain individuals, leading the team and getting the professionalism back into Bradford. When I speak about professionalism, I mean guys who are working then come in to train, its difficult to do both but I could see a change in the players that was really pleasing.

“There wasn’t a dull moment with the staff, and those who were there on a voluntary basis was there because they love the club and I don’t think a lot of clubs have those people, they are the heart and soul of the club and I want to thank everyone involved.

“I will be taking some time off having played for two teams in two years, I will have some rest and spend some time with my family before playing Elite League One with the Pia Donkeys (Baroudeurs de Pia XIII) and hopefully finish my career at the end of that season.”

Meanwhile, Featherstone Rovers forward Luke Cooper has joined Batley Bulldogs.

2024 and the Mark Moxon era start here! After a decade with Featherstone Rovers, local man Luke Cooper joins The Bulldogs. Welcome to Batley!! #Bulldogs24#mokkosmen pic.twitter.com/SCvZuL3zsD — Batley Bulldogs RLFC (@BatleyRLFC) October 9, 2023

