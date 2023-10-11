Departing Hull KR forward admits exit from Super League club wasn’t his choice as he opens up on emotional goodbye

DEPARTING Hull KR forward Rhys Kennedy has admitted that his exit from the Super League wasn’t his choice as he opens up on an emotional goodbye from Craven Park.

The towering forward has been at Craven Park just one season following his move from the Brisbane Broncos, however, in that time, Kennedy has become a fans favourite and seemed to have settled in seamlessly to life in East Yorkshire.

That being said, the 29-year-old was released from the final year of his contract earlier this week to make way for Wakefield Trinity star Jai Whitbread.

Now Kennedy has opened up on his exit, revealing that the decision wasn’t his.

He posted on Instagram: “Hi Robins. As some of you now know. Leaving the club wasn’t a decision made by myself. Jordy and I were very happy here and have enjoyed this time very much. Not normally one to say this.

“However, I want you all to know I worked extremely hard on and off the training paddock to get to a place where my performance reflects the hard work and sacrifices that the club deserves. I will do the same wherever I am next.

“Despite the circumstances we have enjoyed an amazing year on and off the field. The support and passion from the fans is incredible. And I am proud to have been a part of this somewhat successful season in the red and white.

“A big thank you to the Hull KR fans. Thank you for welcoming us here and supporting us through thick and thin. We will miss you. Most importantly, it’s been a pleasure spending the year with an awesome bunch of lads.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhys Kennedy (@rhyskennedy6)

Kennedy’s next destination remains unclear, though he has been linked with a move to Castleford Tigers.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.