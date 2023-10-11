Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield Giants announce shock player swap ahead of Super League 2024

CASTLEFORD TIGERS and Huddersfield Giants have announced a shock player swap ahead of the 2024 Super League season.

Youngster Elliot Wallis, who took to Super League like a duck to water in 2023, will be joining Huddersfield whilst Innes Senior will arrive at Castleford on a one-year loan deal with no callback option.

Senior is just 23 years old and has played for Huddersfield Giants and Wakefield Trinity in a combined 90 games at the top level scoring 37 tries.

The winger has represented Ireland at the 2021 World Cup, starting in every game they played scoring once.

A product of the academy at the Giants, Innes made his debut alongside his brother Louis at just 18 years of age. Since then, he has proved to be a prolific try scorer for the teams he has played for, scoring 4 tries in a single game for Wakefield in the 2023 season.

Senior said: “It’s all happened really quickly! I only had word of it a week or two ago so I’m really excited. From the back end of last year I really needed a breath of fresh air and somewhere new. I’ve seen a lot of young players coming to Cas with the signing announcements and that’s something that excites me and I want to be a part of.”

“I pride myself on my effort. The kick chases, the scrambling defence. I want to really showcase my ability. I have my speed as well and that is something that I didn’t really get the opportunity to show last season, but I have done in my career so, hopefully, I can showcase that in the next season.”

