Bradford Bulls head coaching latest as plan put in place for rest of 2023 Championship season

BRADFORD BULLS have put a coaching plan in place for the rest of the 2023 Championship season.

Bradford’s chief executive Jason Hirst has issued the following update in regard to the spot vacated by former head coach Mark Dunning last month.

Hirst said: “We do not envisage making any changes to the 1st team coaching arrangements at the club before the end of the 2023 season.

“Under the interim leadership of Lee Greenwood and Brian Noble there has been a positive and visible improvement in performances. The players are enjoying the new regime, as are the coaches, to whom the club are indebted.

“The recruitment process remains ongoing with a view to determining and installing the right coaching set up for season 2024 onwards.

“In the meantime, we ask all our loyal supporters to continue to back Lee, Brian, the players and club, as we enter the business end of the season firmly on track to achieve our pre-season target of a Top 4 finish and a genuine shot at promotion in the end of season play-offs.

“Yesterday’s capture of Lee Gaskell signifies that intent and guided by Brian and Lee, we are continually looking to further strengthen an already strong squad.

“Your support can and does make an incredible difference, thank you.”