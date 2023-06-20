Leigh Leopards star Zak Hardaker set to appeal suspension following Challenge Cup win over York

LEIGH LEOPARDS star Zak Hardaker is set to appeal the one-match suspension handed to him by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel on Monday.

Hardaker was charged with a Grade C Dangerous Throw on York Knights’ AJ Towse in the feisty Challenge Cup quarter-final affair between Leigh and York on Sunday evening.

Hardaker’s teammate Kai O’Donnell will also be appearing at an Operational Rules Tribunal tonight after being charged with a Grade F Dangerous Throw offence, whilst Hull FC’s Josh Griffin will be present too after being slapped with a Grade F charge of Questioning Integrity of Match Official.