Second Super League club declares interest in Dolphins centre Brenko Lee to rival Wigan Warriors

A second Super League club has declared their interest in signing NRL centre Brenko Lee from The Dolphins.

Earlier in the week, The Mole at the Wide World of Sports declared that Lee had been subject to interest from the Wigan Warriors, who will be losing Toby King back to parent club Warrington Wolves for 2024.

As such, Wigan will have to fight the Catalans Dragons for Lee’s signature, League Express understands.

The Dragons currently have Matt Ikuvalu, Matthieu Laguerre, Arthur Romano and Adam Keighran able to play in the centres which could perhaps to one of those departing the Stade Gilbert Brutus in order to make way for Lee.

27-year-old Lee has endured a torrid time with injuries over a ten-year spell in the NRL, playing just 87 games during his time Down Under.

The centre debuted for the Canberra Raiders back in 2014, scoring 12 tries in 15 appearances before making the switch to Canterbury Bulldogs and then the Gold Coast Titans.

Later spells at Melbourne Storm and Brisbane Broncos paved the way for a move to The Dolphins ahead of the 2023 NRL season where has since impressed.