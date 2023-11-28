Bradford Bulls hopeful of permanent deals for St Helens duo

BRADFORD BULLS have been steadily building on and off the field in recent years.

Now, ahead of the 2024 Championship season, the West Yorkshire club has added some real quality in the shape of Mitch Souter, Daniel Smith, John Davies and Will Oakes.

The Bulls also picked up St Helens pair Dan Moss and Eliot Peposhi on a trial basis last week – with both men having been released by the Merseyside club at the end of the 2023 Super League season.

League Express understands that Bradford and head coach Eamonn O’Carroll are keen on making the move for Moss and Peposhi permanent with the pair impressing in pre-season so far.

Moss, 20, and Peposhi, 19, are both products of the St Helens academy pathway, with the latter making 10 appearances for Saints’ reserves that made it to the Grand Final in October.

Halfback Moss made his senior debut for St Helens against Castleford Tigers in April 2022, going on to also feature against Wakefield Trinity in August that season.

Peposhi didn’t make a first-team appearance for Saints but impressed greatly in the reserves in 2023 with the forward often a stand-out.

Bradford also recently confirmed a pre-season friendly against Championship rivals Featherstone Rovers.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.