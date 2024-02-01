Bradford Bulls make bid for Odsal lease

BRADFORD BULLS have expressed an interest in taking over the lease of Odsal Stadium.

League Express understands that the West Yorkshire club are keen to bring the iconic venue back under the control of the Bulls – an ownership last seen in January 2012 before the Rugby Football League (RFL) took over the ground.

The RFL took over Odsal, leasing it from Bradford Council in a 150-year agreement, but, in October of last year, the stadium was put up for sale with property consultancy Knight Frank appointed to handle the bids.

The Bradford club expressed their interest in acquiring the lease prior to the deadline of 12.30pm yesterday, January 31.

Bulls chief executive Jason Hirst has told League Express: “Odsal is our spiritual, historic home and holds many fond memories, for many, many people, across a range of generations.

“The challenge for us and the city of Bradford, is to source a modern, 21st century, community stadium, that is befitting of the club and the city.

“That and the financial sustainability of the club is the reasoning behind our expression of interest.”

It remains to be seen what direction Odsal will go in.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.