Bradford Bulls part ways with head coach Mark Dunning

BRADFORD BULLS have parted ways with head coach Mark Dunning with immediate effect.

CEO Jason Hirst said: “We would like to thank Mark for his commitment and service to the club and it is disappointing that results have not reflected the hard work and commitment that he has undoubtedly shown. He leaves with our very best wishes.”

Mark Dunning said: “Having been at the club 10 years it has been a honour and privilege to lead the club as head coach. I would like to thank the performance staff, some often going above and beyond, and the players and I wish all concerned the very best for the future. To the fans who have followed the club far and wide, loud and proud, I thank you and hope you get the success you badly crave.”

Assistant Coach Lee Greenwood will take over on an interim basis while the club’s search for a new head coach begins.