Leeds Rhinos trio charged alongside Wakefield Trinity and St Helens stars following Super League clashes

IT was potentially one of the quietest Mondays that the Disciplinary Match Review Panel has had to deal with this season in Super League.

Just five players were charged from the weekend’s action with one also cautioned as Leeds Rhinos were the team most hit by the sanctions.

However, despite Sam Lisone, Richie Myler and Harry Newman being charged, none of them were banned with the RFL’s new direction in terms of fines being shown most clearly.

Following the latest round of Betfred Super League fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Charges

Sam Lisone – Leeds Rhinos – Dangerous Contact – A – Not applicable

Richie Myler – Leeds Rhinos – Other Contrary Behaviour – B – £250 Fine

Harry Newman – Leeds Rhinos – Dangerous Contact – B – £250 Fine

Kevin Proctor – Wakefield Trinity – High Tackle – B – £250 Fine

Konrad Hurrell – St Helens – Disputes Decision – A – £250 Fine

Cautions

Julien Bousquet – Catalans Dragons – Dangerous Contact – N/A – N/A

This means that all of Lisone, Myler, Newman, Proctor, Hurrell and Bousquet will all be available to play in this weekend’s Super League action.