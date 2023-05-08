Six potential replacements for Mark Dunning as Bradford Bulls head coach

BRADFORD BULLS announced today that they had parted ways with head coach Mark Dunning after a tumultuous period in charge of the West Yorkshire club.

The Bulls have been in mid-table for most of the 2023 Championship season, but were hammered by Keighley Cougars before being thrashed 46-12 by the Barrow Raiders at the weekend.

As a result, Dunning is no longer at Odsal. But who could be the candidates to take over?

Danny Ward

Currently at Rosslyn Park rugby union side, it was no secret that Danny Ward wanted to take over at the Castleford Tigers when that job opportunity came up. However, Andy Last was chosen in front of him with Ward still out in the rugby league wilderness. A job at Bradford could be the tonic for Ward to make it back into the 13-man code having had experience with London Broncos in earning promotion to Super League.

James Ford

Though he is currently assistant coach at Wakefield Trinity, James Ford will surely throw his hat into the ring having been at York for over a decade. The experience he garnered in that time in transforming the Knights into a potential play-off contender would definitely help the Bulls after a number of difficult years. Ford would also bring stability to Odsal and the determination to bring through the young players.

Lee Greenwood

It is unlikely that Bradford would go down the path of appointing another assistant coach to the main job following the lack of success with Dunning, but Lee Greenwood will certainly be a name that will be considered. Greenwood had a three-year spell at the Dewsbury Rams but it wasn’t entirely successful given the club’s relegation from the Championship last season.

Paul Anderson

A Bradford Bulls icon, Paul Anderson hasn’t coached in the Super League since 2016 after winning the League Leaders’ Shield in 2013 with the Huddersfield Giants. Though things later went awry, Anderson is still highly thought of in rugby league circles, with his position as England Knights boss doing a lot to enhance that reputation. As a player, the enforcer was all about heart and determination and he could definitely instil this at Odsal.

Justin Morgan

Was recently linked with the Castleford job after previously admitting his desire to return to the UK and coach in Super League. Just like at Hull KR, where he enjoyed several fruitful years, Bradford is a job that needs someone with a long-term vision and a coach that can inspire his players. Justin Morgan is known as a brilliant motivator as the Bulls slip into the doldrums.

Mick Potter

Known as the hero that worked for free during his spell at Bradford previously, Mick Potter is without a role following an interim spell as Canterbury Bulldogs head coach in 2022. Potter had to work against the odds whilst at Bradford in the early 2010s amidst great financial strife, but he certainly left his mark on Odsal. Perhaps a move out of a dream rather than reality.