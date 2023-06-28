Bradford Bulls prop leaves with immediate effect

BRADFORD BULLS have confirmed the immediate exit of one of their forwards “to allow him to explore playing opportunities elsewhere”.

Bradford’s Josh Johnson will be leaving the club following the mutual termination of his contract. The 28-year-old joined the Bulls in January and made 11 appearances with the club currently occupying a play-off position, heading into the final 11 matches of the season.

Josh Johnson said: “I have really enjoyed my time at the club, I was welcomed from day one. But when the opportunity came to play for my hometown in Oldham came around I couldn’t turn it down as it would be more beneficial to be closer to home and my family.

“I would like to thank everyone at the club for the time i’ve spent at Bradford and i’m backing Lee, Brian & the playing squad to go all the way this season on the dream of promotion.”

Interim Head Coach Lee Greenwood said: “He’s started a new business, it is better for him and helps him get to training and also ties him up for next year so security for him and a good move all round as the last couple of games he hasn’t been involved so now he can get playing every week closer to home and got some financial support guaranteed.

“It is a really good move for Josh, he is a great bloke who has a fantastic attitude I am sad to see him go in that respect but understandable for Josh and he leaves with our best wishes.”