Which former Super League stars are paid the most in the NRL? Featuring John Bateman, Jackson Hastings

IN the NRL, there is something called the ‘100 Rich List’ whereby the Daily Telegraph puts in hours of painstaking research in a bid to find out the highest-paid players in the southern hemisphere.

Whilst the salaries of Super League players are never disclosed to the public, journalists in Australia have contacted former NRL executives, player agents, club recruitment officers, general managers, coaches, chief executives and chairs in a bid to compile the list.

In terms of those former Super League stars making the Top 100, there are a few familiar faces, with Josh Hodgson moving out of the Rich List following his move to the Parramatta Eels ahead of the 2023 NRL season.

85. Jackson Hastings – $600,000

On a salary equivalent to just under £315,000, ex-Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils star Jackson Hastings occupies number 85 of the list following his move to the Newcastle Knights ahead of the 2023 NRL season.

75. Elliott Whitehead – $650,000

After spells at Bradford Bulls and Catalans Dragons, Elliott Whitehead moved to the NRL to be with the Canberra Raiders. Since then he has spent eight years at the club and is earning just over £341,000 in the Australian capital.

66. John Bateman – $670,000

Following a two-year spell with the Wigan Warriors in Super League, John Bateman moved back to Australia – this time to join Wests Tigers on a deal worth $670,000 which is the equivalent of just over £351,000.

41. Tom Burgess – $750,000

Recently signed a one-year deal with South Sydney Rabbitohs after etching a lucrative deal worth $750,000 back in 2019 – a deal that is worth just shy of £394,000. The Daily Telegraph has revealed that Burgess will not be on the same deal in 2024.

38. Luke Thompson – $800,000

Luke Thompson has failed to make his mark in the NRL with the Canterbury Bulldogs, with the deal he signed with the Belmore club back in 2020 worth just under £420,000. Out of contract at the end of the season and continues to be linked with a move back to Super League.