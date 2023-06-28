Hull KR starlet Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e makes loan switch

HULL KR starlet Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e has made a two-week loan switch after finding Super League games hard to come by in 2023.

The fullback will link up with Championship side Keighley Cougars, who have lost the likes of Ben Crooks, Luke Gale and Dane Chisholm in recent days and weeks.

Since signing for Rovers ahead of the 2022 Super League season, Laulu-Togaga’e has made just eight first-team appearances and has spent time on loan at both the Dewsbury Rams and Rochdale Hornets.

PLT is well accustomed to Keighley, having began his rugby league career with the West Yorkshire outfit where he played with his father, QLT.