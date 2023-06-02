Bradford Bulls release statement on Hull KR-bound Jack Walker as interesting Super League clause revealed

BRADFORD BULLS have released a statement on Hull KR-bound Jack Walker following his move to the Super League club.

Rovers have snapped up Walker until the end of the season, with the club having activated a Super League clause in the fullback’s contract which was insisted upon by player and agent when Walker penned a one-year deal with the club.

Bulls CEO Jason Hirst released this statement concerning the move: “Once his Super League clause was activated and Jack informed us of his desire to join Hull Kingston Rovers, we neither could nor indeed morally wanted to stand in Jack’s way. Rugby League is a short career and while protecting the club’s best interests, we would never stand in a player’s way in terms of career progression and the opportunity to play at the highest domestic level.

“The fact that he is joining a top end Super League club is testament to Jack and his professionalism and determination to get himself fit and back on the field of play.

“It is also testament to us, as a club and in particular, the behind-the-scenes support and medical staff, headed up by Grace Lennox, who have been steadfast in their support of Jack.

“Having a very good relationship with Hull Kingston Rovers, we have managed to secure Jack’s services for the remainder of the season, whenever he isn’t selected to play for them. That said, we are actively looking to recruit a replacement for Jack, as we continually look to strengthen this year’s squad to ensure we meet our season target of a Top 4 finish and a place in the end of season play-offs.

Walker himself said on the move: “I have loved every minute of it, I am grateful to be given the opportunity to play at Bradford even though I have only played a small amount of games I have enjoyed it.

“There is a great set of lads and people at the club, I am really thankful and I don’t think it will be last time I play at Bradford so I don’t think it’s a farewell.

“The game at the weekend I felt I really connected with the fans, to say I came from Leeds they were always warm to me, I felt really welcomed by everyone, fans, staff, players and hopefully it is not the last time I play at Bradford.

“Regardless of anything, my sole focus is on tonight and hopefully carry on from where we left against Keighley and have a great game and if it is my last, end it with a win.”