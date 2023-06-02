What Super League coaches think about the Magic Weekend as the likes of Matt Peet, Andy Last, Paul Wellens and Rohan Smith give their opinion

THE 2023 Magic Weekend is upon us this weekend, with the event becoming a staple in the rugby league calendar.

Since its creation back in 2007, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Manchester, Liverpool and Newcastle have all hosted the concept, but it has since found a home in the latter.

That being said, there has been speculation about whether the 2023 version could be the last of its kind, but here is what Super League bosses had to say on the Magic Weekend.

Wigan Warriors’ Matt Peet

“There is an excitement around the fixture, we go over the night before and that is always fun,” Peet said.

“It has a good feel about it, a big match feel and obviously a massive test with Catalans.

“I don’t see why not (it can’t continue), I think people look forward to it, there maybe needs to be innovation around it but I do like the festival feel of it. I like playing at a big ground and it’s a celebration of the rugby league community.

“I would like to see innovation than seeing getting rid of it completely but that’s just my personal opinion. It brings a freshness to the season.”

Hull KR’s Willie Peters

“I’m really looking forward to it, watching it through the television before, I see the atmosphere,” Peters said.

“It’s a great spectacle for the fans and great to be able to showcase our game to a wide audience. Hopefully we get people attending or watching that wouldn’t normally go to a rugby match. There are a lot of good competitive games on this weekend, starting with ours.”

St Helens’ Paul Wellens

“I’ve always enjoyed the experience. It is a bit different and you get to play at some different stadiums that you wouldn’t normally get to do,” Wellens said.

“Within rugby league it is unique that we can take 12 different clubs and stick them in all one stadium at one weekend and there can be very little bother – if any – at all.

“We should celebrate that for a sport and I think it’s been a positive influence in our game.”

Leeds Rhinos’ Rohan Smith

“I love footy and I can watch game after game so the concept of having three big games back-to-back and then watching three more the day after, I love that concept for me personally,” Smith said.

“I think for the game it is great to take it to a non-traditional city. The NRL has followed the concept and has had great success with that.

“It is a great thing for our sport but I am not privy to all the decision-making processes that goes around in decision-making like this.”

Castleford Tigers’ Andy Last

“I really like the Magic Weekend. It is a great weekend for rugby league folk who get together to share the highs and lows of their teams’ performances over the weekend,” Last said.

“It gives teams that are struggling at the wrong end of the table to play on the big stage in front of a big crowd.

“The St James’ Park atmosphere is a good one and the fans make it a great occasion. I am a big advocate of the Magic Weekend, it is a real festival of rugby league.”