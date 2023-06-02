Bradford Bulls and ex-Leeds Rhinos star Jack Walker makes Super League move

BRADFORD BULLS and ex-Leeds Rhinos star Jack Walker has made a return to Super League.
Walker, who suffered a bad injury at the beginning of the 2023 Championship season, has returned to the Bradford starting line-up with a vengeance in recent weeks, playing a key part in the Bulls’ demolition of Keighley Cougars at the Summer Bash.
Now, he has signed for Hull KR until the end of the 2023 season with immediate effect.
Hull KR can confirm the signing of Jack Walker from @OfficialBullsRL until the end of the 2023 season with immediate effect ✍️@JackWakka1 will link back up with the Bulls until called upon by the Robins 🤝#UpTheRobins 🔴⚪️
— Hull KR (@hullkrofficial) June 2, 2023