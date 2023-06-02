Bradford Bulls and ex-Leeds Rhinos star Jack Walker makes Super League move

BRADFORD BULLS and ex-Leeds Rhinos star Jack Walker has made a return to Super League.

Walker, who suffered a bad injury at the beginning of the 2023 Championship season, has returned to the Bradford starting line-up with a vengeance in recent weeks, playing a key part in the Bulls’ demolition of Keighley Cougars at the Summer Bash.

Now, he has signed for Hull KR until the end of the 2023 season with immediate effect.