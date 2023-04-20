George Lawler on Andy Last appointment, difference to Lee Radford and poor Super League form

CASTLEFORD TIGERS interim coach Andy Last was announced as the new head coach at The Jungle yesterday.

After six weeks at the helm on an interim basis, Last was confirmed as the new man and it’s fair to say he has the support of his players with George Lawler outlining what the former Hull FC assistant has brought in since Lee Radford’s departure.

“Definitely, we all back Lasty and he’s got a real good passion for us as a team and the club,” Lawler said. “He will send us in the right direction.

“Lasty has been brilliant, he’s very professional and very passionate about what he does us. Some of our performances have shown massive parts of that and hopefully we can show that against Hull KR.

“Lasty wants to bring a real togetherness, he has been big on that since day one and that’s about us putting it into performances.

“It’s been pretty positive, we know what we have to do and that’s building each game and each week, step by step we will get there.

“He’s very technical in what he does, he’s forgot more than I know! He’s brilliant with everything and a fantastic coach.”

Lawler believes that not that much needs changing, it’s about finding that consistency.

“We need to do the good things for a longer period of time and cut out the errors.

“There’s been a couple of bad results but some good ones too but it’s about getting more of those good ones and climb up the table.”

Despite Lawler’s previous team Hull KR being third in the Super League table, the forward has no qualms about leaving Craven Park.

“I’m loving my time here, it’s a fantastic club. It’s about us building each week on those performances.