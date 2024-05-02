Bradford Bulls relishing chance of a first trip to new Wembley

BRADFORD chief executive Jason Hirst says he’s looking forward to seeing Eamon O’Carroll’s side “have another crack” at Wakefield in the 1985 Cup semi-finals after defeat by them in the Championship.

While a return to Super League is the ultimate goal for the fallen giants, lifelong fan turned club official Hirst knows just how valuable a return to Wembley could be, in terms of both commercial activity and attracting new supporters.

That’s the attractive prize when the Bulls host Trinity a week on Sunday, May 12, with York Knights facing Sheffield Eagles in the other semi, and the final taking place alongside those of the men’s and women’s Challenge Cups on Saturday, June 8.

Bradford haven’t played at the national stadium since 1997, when they suffered Challenge Cup final defeat by St Helens for the second year running.

Since then the venue has been rebuilt (the Bulls’ final appearances against Leeds, who were beaten in 2000, St Helens, the winners in 2001, and Leeds, defeated again in 2003, were at Murrayfield, Twickenham and the Millennium Stadium respectively).

Meanwhile Bradford fans have seen the Bulls go through a serious of major financial traumas, including liquidation in 2017, three years after Super League status was lost, and a descent into League One.

Hirst, who has widespread previous experience in a variety of management and leadership roles, is approaching two years as chief executive, and says the club’s situation is far brighter than when he arrived.

There have been new board members (joining Chairman Nigel Wood and Hirst) in Paul Wild, Philip Sharp and Simon Tidswell, who bring business, commercial and marketing expertise.

And Bradford are waiting to learn if their bid to take over the lease of Odsal Stadium from the Rugby Football League has been successful.

Super League places are now being decided via the club-grading system, and Hirst said: “We’ve made a lot of progress and we will keep working to keep that going.

“The benefits of a trip to Wembley are clear, and we would very much like to make the 1895 Cup final.”

Powerful Wakefield were 42-12 home winners over the Bulls in round one of the Championship in mid-March, and Hirst added: “They are undoubtedly a very good side, and we know how tough a tie it will be.

“But we were doing it tough at that time in terms of player availability, and this is a different match at a different venue.”

First published in League Express newspaper, Issue 3,428 (April 29, 2024)

