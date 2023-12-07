Bradford Bulls reveal incredible social media numbers as Super League hopefuls grow off the field

BRADFORD BULLS have revealed some incredible social media numbers as the Super League hopefuls grow off the field.

Whilst performances on the field improved during the 2023 Championship season – to the point at which the Bulls made it into the play-offs after finishing third in the table and making it to the semi-finals – the growth off the field has been impressive to say the least.

In an age where engagement is key following the ‘re-imagining’ of rugby league by new stakeholders IMG, the Bulls have certainly demonstrated that they are well on their way to picking up important points in the fandom criteria when the real gradings are worked out in 2024.

In the past year, Bradford revealed that their social media posts have reached over 28 million users, with impressions hitting over 55 million and engagement almost 5 million.

It is also great to see the transparency from the club in outlining their social media engagement.

👥 Our posts over the last 12 months have reached over 28 million users! 🚨 🫵 If you’d like to advertise your business on channels that get over 55 million impressions annually… 📢 Email commercial@bradfordbulls.co.uk! 📧 Other stats below 👇 pic.twitter.com/JfzTbSNp5V — Bradford Bulls (@OfficialBullsRL) December 7, 2023

On the field in 2024, the Bulls look a force to be reckoned with also, with the likes of Mitch Souter, Daniel Smith and John Davies all signing on the dotted line whilst the retention of key stars such as Keven Appo, Jordan Lilley and Kieran Gill demonstrates the appeal of the Odsal club.

