Ex-Warrington, Salford and Featherstone forward Ellis Longstaff quits rugby league

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS forward Ellis Longstaff has quit rugby league at the age of just 21.

Longstaff was named as the 19th departure from Rovers at the end of the 2023 Championship season after playing four games for the West Yorkshire club.

However, the ex-Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils man has made the decision to leave the sport altogether after posting an emotional statement on social media site, Instagram.

Longstaff wrote: “After many years of playing rugby league I’ve made the decision to leave the sport. I would just like to take the time to thank everyone who has been a part of my rugby career, from playing as a kid, to living the dream as a professional, I am grateful for every opportunity the game has given me.

“A big thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way; coaches, backrooom staff, players and most importantly my family if it wasn’t for the sacrifices they had made since I was a young boy I wouldn’t be where I am today.

“It had always been my childhood dream to play professional rugby and I will cherish the memories and friends I have made forever. I am now going to pursue a new opportunity and I’m looking forward to what the future holds ❤️🤟🏻.”

Longstaff began his career with Warrington, playing 14 games between 2020 and 2023 whilst spending time on loan at Newcastle Thunder, Hull FC and Salford before joining Featherstone permanently last season.

