Bradford Bulls sign up forward following swoop for Leeds Rhinos pair Bodene Thompson and Jack Walker

BRADFORD Bulls have secured another piece of their 2023 jigsaw with the re-signing of one of their breakthrough stars.

Micky Hoyle joined the club towards the start of the 2022 season initially on trial from the Army as part of a new link-up between the club and the Armed Forces.

The forward impressed for the Reserves throughout the year and was awarded his first team debut against Featherstone Rovers in June, which was followed by a second first team appearance against Widnes in Bradford’s final game of the season.

Hoyle is targeting more games for Mark Dunning in 2023 – and believes he can elevate his game from learning from the likes of new recruit Bodene Thompson.

“I am absolutely over the moon to be staying on at Bradford for another season, I feel this season has gone really well for me I have learnt a lot while I’ve been here,” said Hoyle.

“When I got the call from Mark a few days before the game against Featherstone and he told me I’d be making my debut it was a very proud moment for me and my family.

“It has been a dream of mine as a kid to play professional rugby and especially for it to be with the Bradford Bulls, the team I grew up supporting.

“My aim for next season is to put a stamp on a starting shirt and get a lot more game time as I feel I have got a lot more to offer the club and the team.

“I have learned a lot from the lads that have been at the club this season but having new players coming in that have played NRL and Super League I believe can help me take my game to another level by training and playing alongside them.”

Head coach Mark Dunning has praised Hoyle’s development and wants him to progress into 2023.

“I’m really pleased to have Micky here for next year, he has shown real progression and development in his game and it’s evident for all to see, from joining us from the army to making his first team debut”, said DUnning.

“Micky has a lot of development still left in him and it’s really exciting for everyone associated to the club to see where his potential will take him.

“He’s a keen competitor in everything he does, coming from the armed forces it’s in his nature and it’s a real good trait to have.

“Next season, the same applies to Micky as everyone else, they get a clean slate and a chance to write their own destiny for the upcoming season.

“Everyone knows that a shirt us up for grabs and this applies to Micky, they all need to work as hard as they can, be as fit and strong as they can and earn that right to be in the team come the weekends”.