Bradford Bulls snap up Doncaster star

Bradford Bulls have confirmed the signing of Doncaster back-rower Brad England.

The 25-year-old joins the club on a one-year deal after a four-season stint with the Dons.

Doncaster’s player of the year in 2018, England said: “I am really excited to have signed, Bradford is a really big club with a massive fanbase and I cannot wait to get start and get stuck into training with all the lads.

“The team is going to be full of Super League talent and I cannot wait to play alongside the likes of Danny Brough and Aaron Murphy, getting involved and learning from them.

“The supporters were one of the main draws for me personally, the Bradford fans always travel in numbers and bring the noise which really excites me.”