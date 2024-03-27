Bradford Bulls snap up Super League pair on loan

BRADFORD BULLS have signed Connor Carr and Max Wood on an initial two-week loans from Huddersfield Giants and Warrington Wolves respectively.

Carr, 20, can feature in the centres or on the wing and penned his first professional two-year contract with the Giants following an impressive year with Oldham, where he scored 14 tries in 31 appearances.

Wood, 19, is a powerful front-row prospect who made his Super League debut under Sam Burgess against Hull FC in Round Two earlier this year. Wood scored twice on his first appearance for the Wolves in pre-season against Widnes Vikings.

The duo come into contention for this Friday’s clash with Halifax Panthers, following recent injuries and suspensions.

Bradford Bulls Head Coach Eamon O’Carroll said: “Connor will give us some much-needed competition and depth in our outside backs. He works hard and gets through plenty of work, he’s eager to impress and has a great attitude.

“Wood is someone we have been looking at for some time now. He will give us a point of difference and from the games I’ve seen he’s been very impressive. He carries the ball with intent and challenges oppositions defences while defensively he works hard and has good energy.

“I’m really looking forward to working with these 2 players and I’m confident they will add to our group.”

