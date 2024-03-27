Leigh Leopards trio head out on-loan

LEIGH LEOPARDS trio Louis Brogan, Jacob Gannon and Kavan Rothwell have joined Championship clubs on initial two-week loan deals.

Brogan and Gannon have linked up with Swinton Lions whilst Rothwell has joined Barrow Raiders.

Leigh born Brogan played 74 games for the Lions prior to turning full-time with the Leopards, while former England Academy international Gannon, though waiting for his Super League bow, has made 20 senior appearances in the Championship and League One in loan spells in recent years.

Rothwell, who joined the Leopards from Wigan Warriors in the winter, played three games for the Raiders on loan last season, his last game a fine 14-10 victory at Bradford Bulls.

Leopards Head of Rugby Chris Chester said: “These moves are mutually beneficial as they give the players valuable game time in a very good standard of competition while also helping the clubs concerned. I’m looking forward to watching how Louis, Jacob and Kavan fare over their time at Swinton and Barrow respectively.

“Swinton play Widnes and Toulouse in the next fortnight and Barrow play Whitehaven and then York, so those are excellent games which I’m sure the lads are looking forward to playing in.”

