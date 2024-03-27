Leigh Leopards captain John Asiata successfully appeals charge for dangerous contact

LEIGH LEOPARDS were successful in their appeal against a Grade A charge issued to John Asiata after their Super League fixture against St Helens.

Asiata had been sinbinned inside the opening minute of Leigh’s 12-4 loss to Saints earlier this season, but, at an Operational Rules Tribunal last night, the Leopards captain was found not guilty, and the charge wias therefore be removed from the player’s record.

The Tribunal also considered two Grade E charges from the first round of Championship fixtures on March 17, which were automatically referred because of their grading.

Nikau Williams of York Knights was found guilty of a Grade E charge of Head Contact in their defeat at Doncaster. He has been suspended for four matches, with a £375 fine.

Brad Walker of Barrow Raiders successfully challenged a Grade E charge of questioning the integrity of a match official during their defeat at Widnes Vikings. However the player was found guilty of disputing other decisions which carried a Grade B charge, and a £250 fine.

