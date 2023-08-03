Bradford Bulls star faces minimum six-game ban following biting charge

Following the latest round of Betfred Championship, Betfred League One, Betfred Women’s Super League, Reserve, Academy and Scholarship fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Jorge Taufua (Bradford Bulls) – Grade F Biting – Refer to Tribunal

Brad Gallagher (Newcastle Thunder) – Grade F Unacceptable Language – Refer to Tribunal

Harry Egley (Castleford Tigers Academy) – Grade D Punching – 3 Match Penalty Notice and £25 Fine

Joe Bradley (Newcastle Thunder Academy) – Grade D Punching – 2 Match Penalty Notice

Alex Eckley (North Wales Crusaders) – Grade B Striking – £40 Fine

Jay Chapelhow (Newcastle Thunder) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £125 Fine

Liam McAvoy (Workington Town) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Ciaran Walker (Workington Town) – Grade A Disputes Decision – No further action

Paige Travis (St Helens Women) – Grade B Dangerous Throw – No further action

Riley Lumb (Leeds Rhinos Academy) – Grade A Disputes Decision – No further action

Ellis Longstaff (Featherstone Rovers) – Grade B Other Contrary Behaviour – £125 Fine