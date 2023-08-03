Bradford Bulls swoop for ex-Super League prop following Brad Foster exit

BRADFORD BULLS have swooped for a former Super League prop following the exit of Foster.

Foster’s exit from Odsal was announced earlier today, with Halifax Panthers forward Eribe Doro moving to the Bulls.

27-year-old Foster signed a one-year deal at the start of 2023, going on to make nine appearances for Bradford.

Interim head coach Lee Greenwood said: “Brad did really well at the start of the season, we were light on forwards so he got an opportunity in pre-season and did well then found games and game time hard to come by since that first phase through injury or selection.

“That has carried on since me and Brian came in, he was injured, got himself back fit and got the opportunity at Widnes. Then with forwards coming in Brad missed out at Whitehaven and he isn’t a young kid, he feels like he should be playing at this stage of his career and I am sure he will find a club where he can play regularly and I wish him all the best.”

Meanwhile, Doro bolsters Bradford’s forward ranks.

The 22-year-old came through the ranks at Super League outfit Warrington Wolves, before enjoying a loan spell at Widnes Vikings in 2022 where he scored four times.

Doro then made the move to Halifax Panthers but will end the season with a spell with the Bulls.

“I am looking forward to it, it’s the business end of the year, serious games now and I am looking forward to coming in, making an impact where I can and helping where I can,” said Doro.

“I look to bring intensity, effort off the ball, I am here to try and make an impact. That is my game, whether it is starting or coming on off the bench I want to try punch through some holes and get some breaks.

“With the staff here, it is one of the best set ups in the Championship and with players like Michael Lawrence who have done it all, it is a pleasure and a privilege to be learning from those players and coaches and improving areas of my game.

“It is a very exciting time, you play the game to be in the play offs and anything can happen, it is all about putting our name in the hat and I believe we will do that.”