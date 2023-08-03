Rohan Smith hunting for immediate Super League signing as Leeds Rhinos star likely out for season

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith has revealed that he is hunting for an immediate Super League signing following the departure of Blake Austin as well as the news that one of his stars could be out for the rest of the season.

Austin has made the loan move to Castleford Tigers until the end of the year whilst Richie Myler is expected to be out for the rest of the year with a stress fracture.

“Richie Myler will be out for an extended time, it could be season-ending and six to ten weeks timeframe,” Smith said.

“When a very experienced player says his foot is sore we take a look at it. There is a stress related fracture in there. Tough guys like that that play a lot of footy know when something isn’t quite right.”

Smith has revealed that he will be heading into the transfer market with just one day left until the August 4 deadline.

“With those sudden situations coming back-to-back we have some kids there. Morgan Gannon will be back and we have a day of the transfer window left. So much has happened in the last day, let’s see what happens there.

“It’s come at the very last minute, I haven’t considered making a change to our roster. Our quota spots had been filled and we had no intention to change but now the circumstances of Richie’s injury and Blake’s movement, we are going to have a quick look and see what’s available.

“In the NRL, it was evening over there when I got the news. but I love the blokes in our squad.”