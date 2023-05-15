Bradford Bulls star makes Super League switch

BRADFORD BULLS have lost another one of their major talents to Super League.

Ajahni ‘AJ’ Wallace will be a Super League player in 2024, having signed a two-year top-flight contract with high flyers Hull KR from 2024.

Fresh off an impressive debut season for Bradford Bulls in 2022 and playing for Jamaica in the Rugby League World Cup, Hull KR secured Wallace’s services despite several Super League clubs vying for the back-rower’s signature.

A former Leeds Rhinos’ junior, the 20-year-old joined Bradford Bulls for the 2022 season and has become one of the club’s standout players during his brief time with the West Yorkshire outfit.

Known for his explosiveness in attack and relentless work rate, Wallace has made 30 appearances for the Bulls, scoring six tries in the process while solidifying his place in the side’s engine room.

After his maiden season with the Bulls, Wallace played in all three of Jamaica’s Rugby League World Cup games against New Zealand, Ireland and Lebanon, testing himself against some of the NRL and Super League’s biggest stars.

Ahead of Wallace’s move to Craven Park next year, Hull KR Head Coach, Willie Peters said: “We are pleased AJ will be joining Hull KR on a two-year deal from the 2024 season.

“AJ is a powerful back-rower with good footwork and will provide a point of difference within our pack next season. He is a good defender and has proven himself in a highly-competitive Championship competition.

“Next year will be the first time AJ has been part of a full-time environment, so we are looking forward to seeing him develop with us over the next two seasons.”

Speaking on his move to the Robins, Wallace was excited to get started with his new side next season: “I’m looking forward to joining Hull KR next season and testing myself in a full-time environment.

“I spoke with Willie on the phone and we had a good chat on what he’s seen from me playing that he likes and what I can improve on to take me to that next level. It’s exciting to see what’s going on at Hull KR and I got that from my conversation with Willie and how he talks about the club. I can’t wait to get started.’

Alongside the positive buzz surrounding the Robins, Wallace spoke of his excitement to be linking-up with former Academy teammate, Corey Hall: “Me and Corey played together at Leeds’ Academy and kept in touch.

“When I got linked with the move (to Hull KR), Me and Corey (Hall) had a joke over the rumours and car sharing to training. We could play on the same edge too, with me playing in the second-row and Corey playing at centre. It’s a really talented squad at KR and I’m looking forward to playing with them.”