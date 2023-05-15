Rugby league TV journalist stood down following domestic violence charges

RUGBY LEAGUE journalists have an important job to do in terms of getting news and their opinions out there into the mainstream public.

However, one journalist has been stood down from his duties with News Corp and FOX Sports after being arrested on domestic violence and charged with common assault and with intentionally choking a person without consent.

Australian Paul Kent, who has been a presenter on the NRL 360 show since it was created back in 2013, has been granted bail and will face court later in May.

Police were called to a Lilyfield home, a suburb in New South Wales, on Friday morning where Kent and a 33-year-old woman were arrested, according to 9 News.

The woman was released without charge.

“Paul Kent has been stood down from his duties with News Corp and FOX Sports while he deals with this personal matter,” News Corp said in a statement.