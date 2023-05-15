Andy Last admits Castleford Tigers are in a relegation battle with Wakefield Trinity

CASTLEFORD TIGERS suffered yet another Super League defeat at the hands of Catalans Dragons on Friday night.

The Tigers were trailing 34-6 at half-time in what was an utterly dismal first-half display, but rallied in the second-half to post three late tries in a 46-22 defeat.

For Castleford head coach Andy Last, it is “quite obvious” that the Tigers are now in a relegation scrap with local rivals Wakefield Trinity, who themselves have yet to post any points on the board in 2023.

“It’s quite obvious we are (in a relegation battle),” Last said. “There are two teams with two wins and no wins and cut adrift form everyone else.

“I think what’s important to understand is there are a lot of games still to be played and Wakefield will be positive that they can get a couple of results. I’m also confident we can get results.

“There have been periods in games this year where if we can piece that together for longer we will win some games. We are positive that we will win more games.”

Last pointed to Hull FC as an example, with Tony Smith’s men winning the last three games on the bounce after succumbing to seven defeats in a row earlier in the season.

“Take Hull FC as an example, four weeks ago they were below us on the table coming off the back of a derby day mauling at home and then they’ve got three wins,” Last continued.

“They got Huddersfield and Wigan on a good day and beat Wakefield and now they are looking up the table instead.

“As quickly as things can start to unravel you can also gain some momentum by picking up a few wins.”

Castleford now face a break from Super League, with Hull FC visiting The Jungle in the Challenge Cup next weekend.