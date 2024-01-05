Bradford Bulls star Tom Holmes suffering from extremely rare type of cancer in heartbreaking diagnosis

BRADFORD BULLS star Tom Holmes is suffering from an extremely rare type of cancer as the former Super League man has made an emotional statement on his health.

Holmes has been a key part of the Bradford side since making the move to Odsal ahead of the 2023 Championship season with the 27-year-old enamouring himself to the Bulls’ fans with big performances.

Prior to his move to Bradford, the playmaker made his name for Castleford Tigers and Featherstone Rovers.

Holmes said in an emotional statement: “There’s been a lot of speculation recently about my health, so I just wanted to let people know from myself personally what’s actually going on.

“I saw a rapid decline in my health just as the season ended. After countless appointments, hospitals visits, biopsies and scans, the specialists told me to prepare for the worst and informed me that what we’re looking at is an extremely rare type of cancer (SPTCL) which would be treated by chemotherapy.

“This cancer effects less than 1 percent of people so due to this there is so much unknown still by the doctors themselves.

“There is still more testing I’ve got to go through and we’re working on a treatment plan. I’m trying to remain hopeful as the specialists are still looking at all options in the small hope that there’s something less sinister at play, however it’s looking less likely to be anything else at the moment and chemotherapy would have to start soon.

“So right now, I don’t have answers for anybody on what’s going to happen but for now it’s just more tests and more waiting around.

“Bradford have been amazing with me every step of the way. I haven’t been able to take part in any pre-season until I know what’s going on, but the club have done everything they can to support me through this tough time and I will be supporting the team and helping in any way I can.

“As you can imagine these last few months have been very difficult not just for myself but my family too and those closest to me who have known. My partner and my kids have been my rock I don’t know what I would do without them supporting me every single day no matter what it brings.

“I’ve decided to put this out publicly as it’s much easier emotionally for me and my family to let everybody know all at once. I know everybody is going to have questions and want to know things, but please understand that although I appreciate the love and support, I’m taking this time to rest and be with my family.”

Bradford head coach Eamon O’Carroll said: We are with Tom and will support him through this difficult period. Tom is a huge part of this group and will continue to be during this season.

“From day one as one of our senior players he’s been a huge help for me and I love working with him. I’m really proud of how he’s handled this and his attitude and bravery is inspiring. Myself, the team, staff and club are with him every step of the way and I’m sure the Rugby League community will offer their support.”

Bradford CEO Jason Hirst said: “On both a personal and professional level, myself and everyone else at the club is deeply saddened by this terrible news.

“Tom remains an integral part of our club and both he and his family continue to have our unwavering support, as do our other players, who have obviously been impacted by their friend’s and teammate’s health issues.

“We appreciate that this news will come as a terrible shock to our loyal fans, as well as the wider Rugby League community, but we do ask everyone to respect Tom and his family’s privacy at this difficult time.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.