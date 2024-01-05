Hull KR boss Willie Peters reveals ‘honest conversations’ with Jordan Abdull ahead of Catalans Dragons move

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters has revealed he has had “honest conversations” with Jordan Abdull which saw the halfback move on loan to the Catalans Dragons for the 2024 Super League season.

The news of Abdull’s shock move was confirmed today by both Rovers and the Dragons, with the loan deal including no recall option.

Having first joined the Robins on loan in 2017, the halfback went go on to join Hull KR permanently ahead of the 2019 Super League season, making 60 appearances for the East Yorkshire club.

However, Abdull had only recently signed a new deal with Rovers which runs until the end of 2026.

Speaking on the move, Hull KR head coach Willie Peters said: “Jordan and I sat down and had a good, honest conversation of where he was at both on and off the field.

“During the conversation, we discussed the opportunity for Jordan to join Catalans Dragons that was on the table.

“After a few days of reflection, Jordan chose to take up the opportunity with Catalans and we will not stand in his way.”

Rovers’ halfback options now include Mikey Lewis, Tyrone May and Peta Hiku, though the latter has been earmarked as Peters’ first-choice fullback.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.