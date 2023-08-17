Bradford Bulls to head to tribunal to appeal mammoth Jorge Taufua ban

BRADFORD BULLS will be heading to a tribunal to appeal the mammoth ban handed to Jorge Taufua.

Taufua was slapped with a six-match ban following Bradford’s recent Championship fixture against the Barrow Raiders after being charged with a Grade F (then downgraded to E) for an alleged bite on Jarrad Stack.

However, the Bulls are determined to fight the case all the way, with chief executive Jason Hirst confirming that the Odsal outfit will appeal that decision.

“With regard to Jorge Taufua’s recent six match ban, the player and club will attend an appeal hearing on Tuesday 22nd August. The club will not be making any further comment until after the hearing,” Hirst said in a statement.

