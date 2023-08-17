Predicting the final 2023 Super League table, relegated side and Grand Final winners

THE 2023 Super League is in the latter stages of its season and as the table shapes up, there are a number of tasty stories still to be written.

At the top, Catalans Dragons currently occupy first place with the likes of Leigh Leopards, St Helens and Wigan Warriors breathing down their necks.

Meanwhile, Hull KR and Warrington Wolves are clinging on to the final play-off spots with Hull FC, Salford Red Devils, Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants hunting them down.

At the bottom, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity are locked in a two-way battle to avoid relegation.

But, what will the 2023 Super League table look like at the end of the season – and who will be relegated and win the Grand Final?

1. St Helens

St Helens seem to be gathering momentum at the right time and though they have lost Alex Walmsley and Agnatius Paasi to injury, Paul Wellens has got his side fired up for the end of the season.

2. Catalans Dragons

Well-placed for another tilt at Old Trafford, but will lose out to Saints for top spot.

3. Leigh Leopards

A Challenge Cup success won’t derail Leigh’s season with Adrian Lam’s men poised for a top four finish.

4. Wigan Warriors

Will finish the 2023 season strongly, but lose out on a top three spot.

5. Warrington Wolves

Will make it into the top six despite the recent upheaval.

6. Hull FC

Tony Smith is building momentum at the right time at Hull FC and they could leapfrog their bitter city rivals.

7. Hull KR

Will want to seek revenge for their Challenge Cup loss, but could peter out at the wrong time of the season.

8. Leeds Rhinos

Leeds finishing in eighth wouldn’t be surprising given their inconsistent form and the fact that Blake Austin is no longer at the club.

9. Salford Red Devils

Injuries and a small squad could see Salford slip away from the play-off spots.

10. Huddersfield Giants

Though Ian Watson’s men have been on a resurgent path in recent weeks, it may be too late for a play-off spot.

11. Wakefield Trinity

Perennial survivors in Super League, Wakefield could be set to do the great escape once more – and at the expense of their biggest rivals.

12. Castleford Tigers

A third relegation in the Super League era beckons unless new head coach Danny Ward can get the Tigers firing.

Grand Final winner

St Helens – It just appears written in the stars for Paul Wellens to start and finish with a trophy in his first season in charge of Saints.