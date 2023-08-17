David Fifita given massive boost ahead of Wakefield Trinity’s crunch Super League clash with Castleford Tigers

DAVID FIFITA has been given a massive boost ahead of Wakefield Trinity’s crunch Super League clash with Castleford Tigers tonight.

The two local and bitter rivals go up against each other in what is being dubbed as the ‘Second Battle of Belle Vue’ following the infamous clash back in 2006 which saw the Tigers relegated.

Fifita, who is already a club legend at Belle Vue following seven years at the club, signed for Wakefield on a deal until the end of the season in a bid to help Trinity stave off relegation.

Whilst the ‘Big Bopper’ left his family back at home – with his partner heavily pregnant – David was given an incredible surprise when his twin brother Andrew turned up on his doorstep last night.

It was a special moment that David captured on camera, with a post on Instagram saying: “SPEECHLESS 🥹🥹 @andrewfifita came over for my cats 150! Thank you to everyone who help organised it but ABSOLUTELY SPEECHLESS!!!”

Fifita has proved to be a shrewd signing by head coach Mark Applegarth, with him and Luke Gale bringing some much-needed experience to the Wakefield line-up.

