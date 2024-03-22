Bradford Bulls Women forfeit Challenge Cup clash against St Helens

BRADFORD BULLS have announced that their Women’s Challenge Cup clash against St Helens this weekend has been forfeited.

As such, St Helens receive the two points as well as a 48-0 win in the new-look Challenge Cup competition.

The fixture was due to be played at Odsal Stadium on Saturday 23rd March, but a combination of injuries and work commitments have left head coach Connor Matheson unable to raise a team.

Bradford Bulls’ Joint Head of Women’s and Girls Rugby Rebecca Ball-Knight and Natalie Moorhouse said: “This decision has not been taken lightly and it is with regret that we have had to take this action.

“This decision has been made due to only being able to name a team of 13 players, including some carrying injuries.

“We have to safeguard our players and only being able to name 13 players, meaning we are unable to field a full team, would be not putting our players’ safety first.

“We send our apologies to St Helens and wish them the best of luck for the rest of the campaign.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.