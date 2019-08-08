Bradford hooker Flanagan handed GRADE F charge for attack on testicles

Bradford hooker George Flanagan is facing a major spell on the sidelines after being handed a Grade F charge – for an attack to an opponents’ testicles.

Video footage went across social media on Sunday evening following the Bulls’ loss to Toronto, which appeared to capture the alleged incident.

The play on the receiving end of the incident, Wolfpack fullback Hakim Miloudi, stayed down and required treatment.

Flanagan has now been charged and faces an indefinite suspension given the severity of the charge.

Under the RFL’s rulings, Flanagan faces a minimum eight match suspension if found guilty, but could even face a set length of time, a suspension period, by the disciplinary panel.

Toulouse’s Joe Bretherton has been handed a two-match ban for a shoulder charge on Halifax’s Scott Murrell.